Popular music streaming service Spotify and social media app Snapchat were down for users but went back to working half an hour after problems first surfaced.

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted", Spotify, a Swedish-based music platform, said on Tuesday.

Users reported issues with the 'search' function on Snapchat.

Snapchat said: "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in."

The social media app later said the issue was resolved.