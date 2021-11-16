Polish forces have fired tear gas and deployed water cannons against stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus.

"Migrants attacked our soldiers and officers with rocks and are trying to destroy the fence and cross into Poland," Poland's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, tweeting a video showing apparent clashes at the border.

"Our forces used tear gas to quell the migrants' aggression."

Polish police said an officer was seriously injured with a likely skull fracture in the clashes, and said stun grenades and tear gas canisters had been thrown back at officers.

Russia condemned Poland's use of tear gas and water cannons against the migrants, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling it "absolutely unacceptable".

Polish border guards estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out along the border between Poland and Belarus in increasingly dire conditions and freezing temperatures.

READ MORE: Poland to begin building wall along border with Belarus in December

Growing sanctions list