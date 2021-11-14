Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems.

"The first supplies have already been started," Russian media cited Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency, as saying on Sunday at an aerospace trade show in Dubai.

He said that the first unit of an S-400 systems will arrive in India by the end of this year.

The $5.5 billion deal for five long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China, was signed in 2018.

READ MORE:Russia in talks to manufacture military equipment in India