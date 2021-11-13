At least two policemen have been killed and another injured along with several civilians in two bomb attacks in Pakistan.

The policemen were killed by an improvised explosive device near the border with Afghanistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

“The two policemen were killed in an IED blast that took place at 10 am (0500 GMT),” said Senior Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan of Bajaur district.

The second attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, where at least one policeman and five civilians, including a young girl and three women, were injured.

The explosives were planted in a motorcycle targeting a police patrol in the area, said a senior police officer Ali Raza.

A local Pakistani Taliban spokesperson denied responsibility for the attacks, saying the militant group will abide by the month-long ceasefire agreed to with the government earlier this week.

