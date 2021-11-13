Turkey's new defence product known as the "drone killer" has successfully completed its first flight.

The drone killer, called Fedai, was developed for neutralising combat drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Guray Ali Canli, the head of the firm Transvaro, which makes Fedai, said on Friday that it took its first flight this October.

He stressed that there is a strong foreign demand for the product and that they are preparing to meet this demand.

Fedai is being showcased as part of SAHA Expo, a major Turkish defence event which began on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The four-day expo is showcasing Turkish defence products including UAVs, weapons, radar systems, and land and naval vehicles.

Air defence system

The first 10 specimens of the drone-killer were manufactured through mass production, Canli said.

The firm prepared a five-vehicle concept for the product, including one vehicle for the control system, other one for radar, thermal camera, and jammer, and three vehicles for multi-launchers.