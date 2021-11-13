TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's new ‘drone killer’ takes first flight
Turkey's anti-drone product, Fedai, can fly to altitudes of 5,000 metres and is "100% carbon, a feature that’s unique in the world."
Turkey's new ‘drone killer’ takes first flight
The drone killer, called Fedai, was developed for neutralising combat drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). / AA
November 13, 2021

Turkey's new defence product known as the "drone killer" has successfully completed its first flight.

The drone killer, called Fedai, was developed for neutralising combat drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Guray Ali Canli, the head of the firm Transvaro, which makes Fedai, said on Friday that it took its first flight this October.

He stressed that there is a strong foreign demand for the product and that they are preparing to meet this demand.

Fedai is being showcased as part of SAHA Expo, a major Turkish defence event which began on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The four-day expo is showcasing Turkish defence products including UAVs, weapons, radar systems, and land and naval vehicles.

READ MORE: Turkey tests indigenous long-range missile defence system

Air defence system

The first 10 specimens of the drone-killer were manufactured through mass production, Canli said.

The firm prepared a five-vehicle concept for the product, including one vehicle for the control system, other one for radar, thermal camera, and jammer, and three vehicles for multi-launchers.

Recommended

The firm developed two types of the product, Fedai 101 and Fedai 102, the latter, created at the request of a Southeast Asian country, able to fly at an altitude of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet).

Customers see Fedai as a low-altitude air defence system, not just a drone-killer, he said.

READ MORE: Turkey set to embark on mass production of unmanned ground vehicles

100% carbon design

The product is "100% carbon, a feature that’s unique in the world,” said Canli.

Canli explained that the anti-drone can currently be launched from multi-launcher and launcher tubes and that they are working on a shoulder-launched version which does not require a radar system for short-range operations.

Fedai will soon be one of the Turkish defence industry’s most important export products, he said.

The first deliveries of Fedai are expected early next year, January and February.

READ MORE: US and Turkey conclude "productive" talks on F-35, more set to follow

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer