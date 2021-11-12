WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blue Origin passenger Glen de Vries dies in plane crash
The Federal Aviation Administration will lead an investigation into the plane crash which caused the death of millionaire Glen de Vries.
Blue Origin passenger Glen de Vries dies in plane crash
Glen de Vries brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates said the Blue Origin on Twitter. / Reuters
November 12, 2021

Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner on last month's Blue Origin flight has reportedly died in a small plane crash in New Jersey.

The small aircraft crashed in Hampton Township, New Jersey, about 95 kilometers west of New York City, shortly before 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman for New Jersey state police told AFP.

"There are two confirmed fatalities," the spokesman said, naming de Vries, 49, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.

"The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) will be the lead investigating agency," he added, without providing more details.

READ MORE:Blue Origin: Star Trek's Shatner to become oldest person to fly to space

Recommended

De Vries, co-founder of a tech company, traveled aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft on Oct. 13, spending more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.

“It’s going to take me a while to be able to describe it. It was incredible,” de Vries said as he got his Blue Origin “astronaut wings” pinned onto his blue flight suit by Bezos.

READ MORE: The race for space colonisation and limitless wealth is already here

De Vries co-founded Medidata Solutions, a software company specializing in clinical research, and was the vice chair of life sciences and health care at Dassault Systemes, which acquired Medidata in 2019.

He had taken part in an auction for a seat on the first flight and bought a seat on the second trip.

De Vries also served on the board of Carnegie Mellon University.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports