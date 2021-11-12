Turkey hopes to see the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) among the members of the Turkic Council, the Turkish president has said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his desire while addressing the leaders of Turkic countries during the council's eighth summit in Istanbul on Friday.

"I trust in your valuable support in easing the isolation and embargo against Turkish Cypriots, who are an inseparable part of the Turkic world."

He announced that the council adopted the Turkish World 2040 Vision document during the meeting, which Erdogan said, is "a manifestation of our will to spread peace, tranquility and prosperity to our entire region."

"We must rapidly increase both our trade and mutual investments. We must remove all non-tariff barriers between our countries," he urged.

Erdogan also announced that the Turkic Council’s name has been changed to the Organization of Turkic States.

Joint combat with 'all forms of terrorism'

Stressing Turkey's determined fight against "all forms of terrorism," such as that of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey in 2016, as well as those of the PKK/YPG and Daesh, Erdogan called on leaders to increase cooperation on this issue.