India's federal pollution control board has ordered states and local bodies to be in "complete readiness" for emergency measures to tackle New Delhi's worsening smog conditions due to a drop in temperature and wind speeds.

According to the pollution board's "Graded Response Action Plan" announced late on Friday, air quality remaining "severe" for 48 hours must prompt states and local bodies to impose emergency measures.

Such measures include shutting down schools, imposing 'odd-even restrictions on private cars based on their number plates, and stopping all construction.

The board said the government and private offices should reduce the use of private transport by 30 percent and advised the city's residents to limit outdoor exposure.

"Meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18, 2021 in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night," the board said.

Earlier this week, local authorities had ordered a shutdown of brick kilns, increased the frequency of mechanised cleaning and a crackdown on garbage burning and dust.

'Becoming a nightmare'