One year ago the Muslim community in Austria — my community — was targeted by the government under the guise of fighting so-called “political Islam” — often conflated with “terrorism.”

On November 9, 2020 key activists in our Muslim community were subjected to the baseless accusation of being “terrorists” by the Austrian state. It was part of what they termed ‘Operation Luxor’ — the largest set of police raids in Austrian peacetime history.

At five in the morning, police raided 70 homes, traumatising Muslim families, taking all of their belongings — including their mobile devices and money — leaving them with nothing. They further terrorised our imams, friends, professors, and even charities.

Yet a year later, not one of the dozen people affected by the violent police raids has been charged with any offence, let alone arrested. And this week, the terror allegations against one of the imams who was targeted have been dropped. Where does that leave us?

Mass night raids exclusively targeting Muslims

This government-led operation singled out the Muslim community and was fraught with controversy, with recent legal cases deeming it unlawful and deciding it was politically motivated.

The raids took place amidst government failings and incompetence — including the preventable attacks in Vienna on November 2, 2020, which saw four people killed.

Afterward, those targeted were subject to lengthy interrogations.

Despite being framed as an ‘anti-terror’ operation, victims were asked questions such as whether their wives wore the hijab, what they thought about the word “Islamophobia,” and whether they thought Muslims are discriminated against in Austria.

The questions revealed how the lines are blurred between faith, Islam and “terrorism” in Austria. After all, what do such personal questions have to do with fighting so-called “terrorism”? Are they relevant in a democratic society?

Traumatised children and families

Perhaps what will prove most damaging about Operation Luxor is how it left indelible marks on the Muslim children who were involved. For many of them, their first experience with Austrian police was being roused from their sleep by heavily-armed men in balaclavas and pointing gun barrels at them while shouting “target person spotted!”

While preparing our report, “Operation Luxor: Unraveling the myths behind Austria's largest ever peacetime police raids,” I conducted interviews with a number of those impacted by the operation. This was the first opportunity to give voice to the victims.

The witness testimonies were devastating.

More than half a year after the raids, those involved were deeply emotional and still found it difficult to speak about it.