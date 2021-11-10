Turkey has marked the 83rd anniversary of the passing of the republic's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Ataturk passed away at 9:05 am on November 10, 1938 at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, unleashing a tide of national grief.

On the day Ataturk passed away, the government published an official communique that revealed the pain of national mourning.

"With this painful event, the Turkish homeland lost its great builder, the Turkish nation its great chief, and humanity lost its great son,'' it read.

In Istanbul, people took to the streets and gathered in front of the newspaper offices while businesses hoisted flags at half-mast.

On November 16, 1938, Ataturk's remains were placed in the great ceremonial hall of Dolmabahce Palace on a catafalque covered by the Turkish flag.

The Turkish nation, from young to old, rushed to Dolmabahce to pay their last respects.

Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency reported that a crowd of tens of thousands of people filled the streets around the palace.

Ataturk's remains were in a sarcophagus, wrapped in a flag, and covered with roses as six large torches burned behind the coffin.