WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sudan protest movement rejects power-sharing agreement with military
Sudan activists say that mediation initiatives which “seek a new settlement” between the military and civilian leaders would “reproduce and worsen” the country’s crisis.
Sudan protest movement rejects power-sharing agreement with military
The military coup in Sudan has been met with massive protests across the country and international outcry. / AA
November 6, 2021

Sudan’s protest movement has rejected internationally backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, calling for two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday.

The call for strikes late on Friday comes as a leader with the country’s main political party urged the international community to increase pressure on the generals to stop what he called an “unfortunate escalation.”

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), which led the uprising against former former president Omar al Bashir, said that mediation initiatives which “seek a new settlement” between the military and civilian leaders would “reproduce and worsen” the country’s crisis.

The SPA vowed to continue protesting until a full civilian government is established to lead the transition.

Under the slogan of: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing,” the SPA, which has presence across the country, called for strikes and civil disobedience Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE:Military takeover could deepen Sudan’s economic crisis

'Military not showing good will'

Recommended

Al Wathig al Berier, the secretary general of the Umma party, urged on Friday the international community to pressure the military to de-escalate – as the generals instead continue to dismantle the transitional government and arrest pro-democracy leaders. The Umma is Sudan’s largest political party and has ministers in the now-deposed government.

“We truly need to prepare the atmosphere and de-escalate matters so that we can sit at the table,” he told The Associated Press. “But clearly the military faction is continuing with its plan and there are no efforts to show good will.”

He was referring to Thursday’s arrest of three leaders from the Forces for Freedom and Change, a coalition that was born out of the 2019 protest movement. The military detained the four after they met with UN officials Thursday in Khartoum. The meeting was part of the mediation efforts, led by the UN.

Al Berier said mediation efforts have yet to be fruitful, blaming the military for that failure. He warned of the possibility of upcoming bloodshed, since protest movements – including the SPA and the so-called Resistance Committees – insist on removing the military from any future government.

The Sudanese military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat al Bashir and his government.

READ MORE: Q&A: Why is there a standoff in the Sudan coup?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe