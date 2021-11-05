Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels have joined forces with other armed and opposition groups in a new escalation of a war that threatens to tear apart Ethiopia.

Representatives of the new United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces signed the deal in Washington on Friday, AP news agency quoted organisers as saying.

The new alliance includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Oromo Liberation Army, and seven other groups from around the country.

The United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces seeks to “establish a transitional arrangement in Ethiopia”, organiser Yohanees Abraha, who is with the Tigray group, told AP.

“The next step will be, of course, to start meeting and communicating with countries, diplomats and international actors in Ethiopia and abroad.”

He said the new alliance is both political and military. It has had no communication with Ethiopia’s government, he added.

A spokesman for the Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, confirmed the new alliance. When asked whether it meant to force Abiy out, he replied that it depended on Ethiopia's government and events over the coming weeks.

“The goal is to be as inclusive as possible. We know this transition requires all stakeholders,” he added.