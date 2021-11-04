WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief calls on Sudan military chief to restore democratic transition
Antonio Guterres in a phone call with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan also urged him to release civilian leaders including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
UN chief calls on Sudan military chief to restore democratic transition
Guterres's appeal comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, regional heavyweights close to the military, joined US and British calls on Burhan to restore the civilian government. (FILE PHOTO) / AFP Archive
November 4, 2021

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has personally appealed to Sudan's military chief to restore the democratic transition more than a week after he led a coup.

In a telephone call to General Abdel Fattah al Burhan on Thursday, Guterres encouraged "all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process," a United Nations statement said.

READ MORE:UN's Guterres urges Sudan army to reverse coup

He urged the military to release civilian leaders including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest after the takeover on October 25.

Moments after the UN statement, Sudanese TV said that Burhan had ordered the release of four ministers.

Guterres's appeal comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, regional heavyweights close to the military, joined US and British calls on Burhan to restore the civilian government.

Recommended

Talks continue

Yesterday reports emerged that Sudan's military leaders and ousted prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had not reached an agreement that could see him return as premier.

Reuters news agency quoting a source close to Hamdok reported on Wednesday that talks between the deposed prime minister and military leaders are still ongoing.

READ MORE:Sudan anti-coup demonstrators set for nationwide rallies

Earlier, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, quoting unnamed sources, said Hamdok had agreed to return to lead a government.

Sudan established an uneasy power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians after the 2019 ouster of dictator Omar al Bashir, with elections set for 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry