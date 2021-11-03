WORLD
Iran media reports failed US bid to seize tanker in Sea of Oman
US forces reportedly used helicopters and warships to block a tanker carrying Iranian oil but the Revolutionary Guard reacted “promptly”.
Iran's Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters. / Reuters Archive
November 3, 2021

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, Iran's state television reported.

The report on Wednesday gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered.

"The United States stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker which it directed towards an unknown destination," it said.

"The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards then captured the tanker with air support," it said, without specifying which vessel it was referring to.

"US forces again tried to block the passage of the tanker using a warship and several helicopters but again failed."

"The tanker is now in Iranian territorial waters."

Differing accounts

A US defence official called the Iranian explanation "inaccurate and untrue."

The official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, told AFP news agency on Wednesday that two US ships in the area watched Iranian forces "swarming, boarding and seizing the vessel and take it to Iranian waters."

"We were directed to closely monitor, and not to engage," the official said.

Aerial videos posted by Iran's Fars news agency show US naval vessels and much smaller Iranian speedboats following and circling the tanker, but give no clarity on the circumstances of the incident.

Nuclear deal deadlock

The report comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to rejoin the nuclear deal, but talks on the practicalities have been suspended since June.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
