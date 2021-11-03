Iran's Revolutionary Guards have thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, Iran's state television reported.

The report on Wednesday gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered.

"The United States stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker which it directed towards an unknown destination," it said.

"The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards then captured the tanker with air support," it said, without specifying which vessel it was referring to.

"US forces again tried to block the passage of the tanker using a warship and several helicopters but again failed."

"The tanker is now in Iranian territorial waters."

Differing accounts

A US defence official called the Iranian explanation "inaccurate and untrue."

The official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, told AFP news agency on Wednesday that two US ships in the area watched Iranian forces "swarming, boarding and seizing the vessel and take it to Iranian waters."

"We were directed to closely monitor, and not to engage," the official said.