Sudan's military leaders and ousted prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have not reached an agreement that could see him return as premier.

Reuters quoting a source close to Hamdok reported on Wednesday that talks between the deposed prime minister and military leaders are still ongoing.

Earlier, the Saudi-owned al Arabiya TV, quoting unnamed sources, said Hamdok had agreed to return to lead a government.

In a separate report, a media outlet affiliated with al Arabiya, al Hadath TV, said Hamdok wanted political detainees released as a condition for agreeing to lead a government.

There are no official comments from Hamdok himself and the Sudan's military on these reports.

On October 25, Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional sovereign council. Hamdok and ministers in his civilian government were detained.

