Sudan military, ousted PM Hamdok unable to reach deal
Abdalla Hamdok has reportedly set the release of all political detainees as a condition for his return to lead the government.
International community has urged Sudan's generals to reverse their takeover of the country. / AFP
November 3, 2021

Sudan's military leaders and ousted prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have not reached an agreement that could see him return as premier.

Reuters quoting a source close to Hamdok reported on Wednesday that talks between the deposed prime minister and military leaders are still ongoing.

Earlier, the Saudi-owned al Arabiya TV, quoting unnamed sources, said Hamdok had agreed to return to lead a government.

In a separate report, a media outlet affiliated with al Arabiya, al Hadath TV, said Hamdok wanted political detainees released as a condition for agreeing to lead a government.

There are no official comments from Hamdok himself and the Sudan's military on these reports.

On October 25, Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional sovereign council. Hamdok and ministers in his civilian government were detained.

Burhan has since then relieved several officials, including diplomats, from their posts.

The military council also suspended some provisions of the constitutional document outlining the political transition in Sudan.

The coup has been met with opposition and street demonstrations over the last week.

Deep tensions escalated between the military and the civilian administration in Sudan after a failed military coup in September amid rival protests in Khartoum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
