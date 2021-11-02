At least 19 people have been killed and 50 others wounded in an attack on a military hospital in Afghanistan.

The attack got under way when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in capital Kabul on Tuesday.

Gunmen then broke into the hospital grounds, firing their weapons there, the Taliban said.

"Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul," a Health Ministry official who asked not to be named said.

Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, the director of the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, said his facility had received three bodies and seven people who were injured in the blast.

Another nine injured were taken to the Afghanistan Emergency Hospital.

Taliban response

The attacks, confirmed by Taliban officials, have not yet been claimed by any group.

"All the attackers are dead. The attack was initiated by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up at the entrance of the hospital," a Taliban media spokesperson said.

"Some attackers entered the hospital compound."

Two explosions targeted the hospital area, he had earlier said in a statement.