Bangladesh police have arrested 172 Rohingya after a crackdown sparked by the murder of prominent community leader Mohib Ullah.

Naimul Haque, commander of the elite Armed Police Battalion (APB), said on Monday that the arrests took place in recent weeks.

Family and colleagues of Mohib Ullah blame Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) group for his murder, an allegation ARSA denies.

Among those arrested were 10 suspected of involvement in the killing, and another 114 others for declaring themselves ARSA members, Haque's unit said in a statement.

"Our drives against the miscreants in the camps will continue," the statement added.

Mohib Ullah was gunned down in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox's Bazar, in a region home to over 700,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.

The 48-year-old teacher emerged as a respected advocate for the community but in the weeks before his assassination had been the target of death threats from ARSA.

Relocation of refugees