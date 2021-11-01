WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scores of Rohingya arrested in Bangladesh over murder of community leader
Mohib Ullah was gunned down in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox's Bazar.
Scores of Rohingya arrested in Bangladesh over murder of community leader
Around 730,000 Rohingya Muslims migrated to Bangladesh, fleeing violence in Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017. / Reuters
November 1, 2021

Bangladesh police have arrested 172 Rohingya after a crackdown sparked by the murder of prominent community leader Mohib Ullah.

Naimul Haque, commander of the elite Armed Police Battalion (APB), said on Monday that the arrests took place in recent weeks.

Family and colleagues of Mohib Ullah blame Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) group for his murder, an allegation ARSA denies.

Among those arrested were 10 suspected of involvement in the killing, and another 114 others for declaring themselves ARSA members, Haque's unit said in a statement.

"Our drives against the miscreants in the camps will continue," the statement added.

Mohib Ullah was gunned down in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox's Bazar, in a region home to over 700,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.

The 48-year-old teacher emerged as a respected advocate for the community but in the weeks before his assassination had been the target of death threats from ARSA.

READ MORE: UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya relocated to remote island

Relocation of refugees

Recommended

Police have also relocated more than 70 people, including the slain leader's family and relatives of seven people shot dead last month in an assault on an Islamic school - another attack blamed on the militants.

"All the families of the victims were terrified after these incidents," senior officer Kamran Hossain told AFP.

Nurul Islam, a Rohingya refugee whose son was killed in the school attack, said his family felt too afraid to remain in the camps.

"All Rohingya are unsafe from ARSA," he told AFP by phone. "They want to kill us, they want instability."

The UN refugee agency said it had assisted in moving the group to a safer location.

Bangladesh routinely denies that the insurgents operate in the refugee camps. 

ARSA insurgents claim to be acting on the behalf of Myanmar's Rohingya. 

They usually operate in Rakhine state in northern Myanmar. 

The Myanmar government considers ARSA group a terrorist organisation and sees them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

READ MORE: Number of Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island tops 10,000

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque