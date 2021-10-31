North Macedonia's prime minister stepped down Sunday night after his party failed to win in local elections.

Zoran Zaev announced his resignation at the headquarters of his Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) party in the capital Skopje.

"I take responsibility for the defeat in the local elections. Therefore, I resign as SDSM prime minister and president to organize early parliamentary elections," Zaev said at a press conference.

Zaev congratulated his political opponent Hristijan Mickoski of the opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) on winning the elections.

The SDSM was defeated in the second round of local elections as opposition, and independent candidates won in Skopje, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Bitola and other cities.

The VMRO-DPMNE declared victory in 12 municipalities.