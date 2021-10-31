Japanese voters have went to the polls to decide whether to endorse the conservative government of Fumio Kishida or weaken the new prime minister.

The vote on Sunday is seen as a test for Prime Minister Kishida, who called the election soon after taking the top post early this month.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has been battered by its perceived mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Already, Kishida has struggled to advance policies to help poorer people, while securing a big boost in military spending and taking a harder line on China.

With his lacklustre image failing to inspire voters, the LDP is on the brink of losing its sole majority in the lower house of parliament for the first time since 2009, opinion polls show, although its coalition with junior partner Komeito is forecast to remain in control.

READ MORE:Japan PM dissolves parliament, paves way for October 31 polls

Covid crisis

Japan's vaccination drive initially lagged other advanced nations. More than 70 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated and infections have dropped sharply, but some voters remain wary.