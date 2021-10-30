WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores of soldiers and militiamen killed in DR Congo clashes
Deadly clashes took place in the country's northeast following an attack on militiamen who attacked an army post and burned more than 20 houses.
Scores of soldiers and militiamen killed in DR Congo clashes
DRC troops on patrol in Manzalaho, a village near Beni, after an attack blamed on the ADF. / AFP
October 30, 2021

Nearly four soldiers have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a day-long battle in the Central African country's northeastern Ituri province.

Clashes occurred on Thursday, and previously on Tuesday between two villages in Djugu territory. Militiamen from the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) who burned over 20 houses and attacked a military position, according to army spokesman Lieut. Jules Ngongo.

“Twenty-seven CODECO militiamen were killed. We caused huge losses and damage in the camp of these militiamen and the search continues,” he said.

Fourteen civilians were killed early Friday during an incursion by CODECO militiamen, said Kivu Security Tracker, a monitor group focused on violence in the eastern part of the country.

In a related incident, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported an attack by unknown gunmen on its vehicle in Ituri province on Thursday, leaving two staff members injured.

Recommended

READ MORE:Multiple casualties after rebels ambush convoy in DR Congo

Ituri has experienced violence since late 2017 with the rise of CODECO militia claiming to defend the Lendu community, who  consist of farmers historically at-odds with their Hema community counterparts, largely made-up of herders.

President Felix Tshisekedi proclaimed a “state of siege” in May in Ituri and North Kivu, replacing senior civilian officials in the state with army officers in a bid to curb growing insecurity orchestrated by armed groups, including CODECO and the Allied Democratic Forces.

READ MORE:Militia attack leaves several civilians dead in DRC

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan