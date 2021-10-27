Sudan Army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has relieved six Sudanese ambassadors from their posts.

The decision suspends Sudan's ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of Sudan's mission to Geneva, according to an announcement from Sudanese State Television on Wednesday.

Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China and France, have rejected Monday's military takeover according to a diplomatic source. Foreign Minister Mariam al Mahdi also pledged to peacefully resist the coup from Khartoum.