Sudanese military relieves 6 ambassadors of duty for opposing coup
The diplomats standing against the military coup join protests by state oil company workers, doctors and activists against the 'unconstitutional' dissolution of Sudan's government.
Sudan's head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
October 27, 2021

Sudan Army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has relieved six Sudanese ambassadors from their posts.

The decision suspends Sudan's ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of Sudan's mission to Geneva, according to an announcement from Sudanese State Television on Wednesday.

Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China and France, have rejected Monday's military takeover according to a diplomatic source. Foreign Minister Mariam al Mahdi also pledged to peacefully resist the coup from Khartoum.

Sudanese continue to protest in Khartoum's streets to express rejection of the dissolution of the transitional government and the reestablishment of the Transitional Military Council.

Seven people were killed and hundreds were injured by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who opened fire on protesters to disperse them, reminiscent of bloody crackdowns in Khartoum in June 2019.

