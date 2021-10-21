Jewish residents of a settlement in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron have begun work in the illegal construction of a new neighbourhood.

"We are clearing the area for the beginning of the new project," said Yishai Fleisher, spokesman for Hebron's Jewish community.

Israel approved the construction four years ago on an Israeli military base and allocated more than $6 million to it.

The Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now is suing to stop the project, which it says is the first major expansion of the Jewish community in Hebron in two decades.

The neighbourhood would eventually contain 31 homes, Fleisher said.

About 1,000 Jewish settlers live in Hebron under heavy Israeli military protection among more than 200,000 Palestinians.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including Hebron, along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in 1967.

Palestinians eye the areas for their future state.

