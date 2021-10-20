Yasser, a 32-year old man from Syria’s Homs, was one among millions of Syrians, the world’s biggest refugee population, forced to leave their country in the face of a terrible civil war.

He ended up living in Lebanon, a neighbouring country, which has also gone through several civil wars in its history and is now facing its worst economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. As the days passed, the Yasser family’s expenses went through the roof like other Lebanese citizens, but life became unbearable when they were exposed to a growing anti-refugee sentiment in Lebanon.

Yasser was stuck between going back to a country, where he could face anything from torture to extrajudicial killing, and staying in a country, where local population had grown increasingly hostile towards Syrian refugees. Lebanese authorities also pursue an aggressive agenda, pushing them hard to return to Syria.

“We decided to leave because we were living in the [informal] camps in Lebanon in Bar Elias...and [the landlord] wanted rent in dollars. We couldn’t afford this, so we decided to leave. I wanted my kids in school and I wanted to register them [in Syria] and to live in my house again,” Yasser, which is a pseudonym used to hide the true identity of interviewees, told Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Yasser was one of nearly 300,000 returnees, who left their host countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey for Syria between 2016 and 2021, a period in which the conflict has appeared to calm down compared to the previous 2011-2016 time span.

The Yasser family, like other returnees, thought that their own country could be a better choice than Lebanon. “Of course, the refugee life in Jordan and Lebanon is difficult, particularly in Lebanon. Economic crisis, particularly in Lebanon, is just catastrophic,” says Nadia Hardman, a Beirut-based researcher for HRW, who wrote the rights group’s report.

As a result, people like Yasser wanted to return to Syria while extensive data show that the majority of refugees don’t want to return to Syria because of the Assad regime’s targeting of them, according to Hardman. “They fled the regime in the first place. That regime is still in power,” Hardman tells TRT World.

Despite all political uncertainty and the brutality of a regime, people have wanted to see their old homes, most of which were either destroyed or damaged by the war, reclaim them and live on their land like old times, says Hardman in the report.

The regime has confiscated many homes on the grounds that their owners supported the opposition or the 2011 uprising. According to a 2017 World Bank, 27 percent of Syria’s housing was destroyed by the war. When Yasser returned to Homs in December 2019, he also saw a “ruined” house that had no electricity.

“There was hardly anyone in our town. Our house was totally destroyed. No rooms had survived. We stayed outside, there was nowhere for us to stay inside,” he told HRW researcher Hardman.

A dangerous illusion

Based on mostly misinformation on so-called improved conditions back in Syria, a notion reinforced by dubious accounts rekindling emotional optimism amongst the refugees that situation has become conducive for their return, people like Yasser applied for a “security clearance” from the Syrian regime, which was coordinated with Lebanon’s General Security Organisation (GSO).

“I had been promised by the Lebanese GSO that no one would be harmed when returning,” he said. “They said the security clearance had been done, so it would be safe for me on return,” the Homs resident said.

But the security clearance, which required Syrian refugees to sign a “reconciliation” document, including a pledge that the signatory will ever engage in any opposition activity and stay loyal to the regime, was not much of clearance at all for Yasser and many others. But they understood that through terrible experiences after they returned to Syria.

“It’s a protracted crisis. Syrian lives are at risk if people are forced to return,” says Hardman, emphasising that the international community needs to do more, increasing aid to refugees and extending their resettlement programs.

In the face of no pledge for resettlement from rich countries or no real aid from donor states, Yasser chose to take a treacherous path to return to Syria. But a day after his return to Syria, he was detained by the Syrian Political Security Agency, one of the country’s notorious intelligence groups, enduring months of torture.

The officers cuffed Yasser’s hands and “started beating” him, using electric cables, without uttering a word.

While the Assad regime cannot repair Syria's economy or control the increasing 6,820 percent inflation rate on consumer goods, it's been notoriously consistent in one thing: torture.

“They broke the bone in my shoulder. My hand was swollen; I couldn’t move it, they kept cuffing me anyway. I was shocked with electricity until I fainted. I was totally naked still. They put water on me to wake me up,” Yasser told HRW.

For every Syrian disliked by the regime, it’s almost standard procedure to be accused of being a terrorist.

Yasser was also charged with terrorism. Under duress and brutal torture, Yasser was forced to make a false confession that he was a terrorist.