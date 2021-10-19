Turkey has summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries over a statement on businessman Osman Kaval’s detention.

The ambassadors of the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand in Ankara were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier, the embassies shared a statement on social media calling for Kavala's release, claiming the ongoing case has cast a shadow over democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

Turkey’s parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop and Omer Celik, the spokesman for Turkey’s Justice and Development Party, criticised the statement.

Sentop said this is stepping out of bounds.

"Statements by diplomats, who work in our country, to influence the Turkish judiciary are unacceptable," Celik said, underlining that Turkey is a sovereign state of law and the Turkish judiciary is independent.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul also said that diplomats are duty bound to have respect for the judiciary of the country they are serving in.

"According to our Constitution, no ambassador can give advice to our courts or tell them to do anything. What casts a shadow on the rule of law is this presumption," Gul added.