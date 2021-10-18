Myanmar will release 5,636 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Monday the protesters will be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October.

The announcement came just days after Hlaing was excluded from a regional summit over his government's commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.

Myanmar has been mired in chaos since the coup, with more than 1,100 civilians killed in a bloody crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested according to a local monitoring group.

The junta chief gave no details on who would be included in the list.

Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in July, including journalists critical of the military government.

Those still in custody include the American journalist Danny Fenster, who has been held since being arrested on May 24.

