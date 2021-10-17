BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish delegation holds talks with UAE officials to boost trade
Tawfiq Oz, head of the Turkish-UAE Business Council, met with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 in Dubai.
Turkish delegation holds talks with UAE officials to boost trade
The sides met on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. / Reuters
October 17, 2021

A Turkish trade delegation held talks with officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on ways of boosting trade cooperation between the two countries, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.

The talks, which were headed by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi and Tawfiq Oz, head of the Turkish-UAE Business Council, were held on Sunday on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 in Dubai, the agency reported.

Both sides discussed economic plans of common interest and agreed on practical steps to develop trade exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries, WAM said.

The Emirati official briefed the Turkish delegation on the UAE’s economic environment and investment liberalisation in the Gulf state, which allows foreign ownership of companies, with only few exceptions of economic activities that have strategic impact on the state.

Recommended

In August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the UAE’s National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss UAE investments in Turkey.

Following the meeting, Erdogan said that the UAE is serious about making major investment plans in Turkey.

The non-oil trade exchange between Turkey and UAE witnessed a growth of 21% in the past year with $8.9 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in 2019.

READ MORE:From rivalry to rapprochement: What’s behind UAE and Turkey’s meeting?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff