Built during the Ottoman era, Algeria’s Ketchaoua Mosque is not only one of the country’s most important symbols, but is also an important witness to the crimes committed by the French colonial administration in the country.

In an interview with local media on October 11, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave an official account of the French massacre of nearly 4,000 worshipers during the colonial era of 1830-1962.

"France colonized us for 132 years, years which saw heinous crimes that cannot be erased with fine words. There are families and tribes that were completely wiped out such as Zaatcha (southeastern Algeria), and not even babies were spared,” said Tebboune.

He added that in Ketchaoua “they killed 4,000 worshipers who were martyred after being surrounded by cannons and exterminated."

The Ketchaoua Mosque was built in 1520 by Khair al-Din (Hayreddin) Barbarossa, then-Ottoman ruler of Algeria, in the famed Casbah quarter of the capital Algiers.

Algerian historical accounts show that the French ruler of Algeria at the time, Duke de Rovigo, decided at the end of 1832 to storm the mosque to turn it into a church.