For the first time in more than 26 years since Pakistan launched a massive campaign to stop the spread of poliovirus, it has recorded only one case of the debilitating disease.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic.

“The closest we have come to eradicating polio was in 2017 when we had 8 cases in a year,” said Dr Shahzad Baig, the head of the country's polio programme.

“We have never been this close,” he told TRT World.

Nigeria is the last country to be declared polio-free. Abuja reported its last wild poliovirus, which can cause life-long paralysis, in 2016.

Pakistan saw a resurgence in the number of cases after they dropped in 2017 - then jumped to 147 in 2019 and 84 in 2020.

This year’s single case surfaced on January 27 in restive Balochistan province where an ongoing insurgency and absence of a proper road network make vaccination drive particularly difficult.

While officials feel relieved with a significant reduction in polio cases, Islamabad still has to wait three years and ensure that no child falls victim to the illness before declaring the country polio-free.

Pakistan’s polio campaign has been challenging due to frequent militant attacks. A policeman was shot dead in August while accompanying vaccinators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

“In some parts of the country people don’t want women to work,” said Baig. “Our female staff often hide vaccine carriers under their dupatta to conceal what they are doing.”

Making them open the door

Pakistan’s anti-polio programme involves more than 280,000 frontline workers, doctors and other staff, almost two thirds of them women.

Having female vaccinators has helped the campaign as they are better suited to convince mothers to let their kids have the oral polio vaccine drops in door-to-door drives.