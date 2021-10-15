German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has taken a step closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor, as his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and liberal FDP announced a preliminary deal to form a new government.

The three parties have been holding talks since Scholz's centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the general elections on September 26 with Merkel's conservatives in second place as she prepares to leave politics.

'New beginning'

"Overall, we can sense here that a new beginning is possible, brought about by the three parties that have come together here," Scholz told reporters.

"We have agreed on a text from the exploratory talks," he said, adding that this "is a very good result that clearly shows that a government that aims to ensure we achieve progress can be formed in Germany."

Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock said the initial agreement heralds a "coalition of progress" to "really use the next decade as a decade of renewal".