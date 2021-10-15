WORLD
2 MIN READ
Panama unearths mass graves of victims from 1989 US invasion
Human rights organisations have long estimated the true number of Panamanian victims could be higher than the official toll of 300, prompting the establishment of a commission to investigate the true number.
Panama unearths mass graves of victims from 1989 US invasion
The exhumation of remains of victims of the 1989 US invasion at the Monte Esperanza cemetery, in Colon, Panama, October 14, 2021. / Reuters
October 15, 2021

Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the US invasion of Panama in 1989.

Attorney General Geomara Guerra said four bags of remains have been recovered so far on Thursday at the Monte Esperanza cemetery in the city of Colon.

"We plan to keep doing the work to dig in the earth and see how many more bags could be there," he told reporters.

The remains were discovered in the same bags that US soldiers distributed for burials, he added.

The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega.

Recommended

Search for victims' bodies

For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves.

Officials last year began exhuming corpses at another cemetery, called Jardin de Paz and found the unidentified remains of about 30 people. They halted the effort due to coronavirus restrictions.

Human rights organisations have long estimated the true number of Panamanian victims could be higher than the official toll of 300, prompting former President Juan Carlos Varela to establish a commission to investigate the true number.

Only 23 American soldiers lost their lives in the assault.

The invasion is an open wound for many Panamanians who each year commemorate the event and have called for the anniversary, December 20, to be declared a day of national mourning.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines