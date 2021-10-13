The EU has put forward a host of proposals in a bid to solve problems in post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland that London says are reigniting inter-community tensions.

A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister, David Frost, said the current deal – known as the Northern Ireland Protocol – should be ripped up.

"I have listened to and engaged with Northern Irish stakeholders. Today's proposals are our genuine response to their concerns," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

"We are looking forward to engaging earnestly and intensively with the UK government, in the interest of all communities in Northern Ireland."

Although the EU says it refuses to renegotiate the protocol, a statement said the plans were "a different model" for its implementation and would alleviate trade problems "to a significant extent".

Designing the protocol was a major source of friction in Britain's drawn-out divorce from the European Union after it voted to leave the bloc in 2016.

READ MORE: From Windrush to fuel shortages: A short history of migrants in Britain

Preserving peace and stability

Both sides say they want to preserve peace and stability by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, which is split between the EU-member the Republic of Ireland and the UK province.

The UK said it would look at the proposals "seriously and constructively" and called on both sides to engage in "intensive talks" rapidly.

"We need to find a solution which all sides can get behind for the future, which safeguards the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and which puts the UK-EU relationship on a stronger footing," the UK government spokesperson added.

'Far short'

Since the Brexit trade arrangements kicked in, Britain has turned sour on the terms it accepted in the heat of its divorce that created a de facto trade border within the United Kingdom.