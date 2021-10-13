The coalition government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has submitted its resignation to President Ersin Tatar after losing its majority in the parliament.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Tatar on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ersan Saner said: “I submitted my resignation as I observed that the government is no longer sustainable.”

He said the resignation of the government, formed last year, came after the three-party coalition lost its majority in the TRNC Parliament.

“Early elections should be held as soon as possible," Saner added.

Saner is the leader of the National Unity Party (UBP). The tripartite coalition of UBP, the Democratic Party and the Rebirth Party was approved by President Tatar last December.