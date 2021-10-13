Top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates are set to hold three-way talks in Washington as President Joe Biden's administration embraces and looks to expand a normalisation drive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday will meet separately and together with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following a similar virtual event last month.

Former president Donald Trump considered last year's so-called Abraham Accords to be a crowning achievement for his administration as the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco became the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel in decades.

Despite their myriad policy differences, the Biden team has given credit to the Trump administration over the Abraham Accords, dismissing criticism that normalisation ignores the plight of the Palestinians.

A transactional normalisation?

Trump's approach was also seen as transactional as he agreed to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to the UAE and recognise Morocco's controversial claim over Western Sahara – moves that Biden has not changed.

A senior State Department official said the three nations will announce working groups to expand cooperation on energy and water – a scarce resource in the Middle East – as well as religious coexistence.

Both Israel and the UAE have boasted of dividends since signing their accord.

Israel has made progress in its long-term goal of ending its isolation in its near neighbourhood, while the UAE has voiced hope at $1 trillion in new economic activity over the next decade through trade.

The US official said the Biden administration was "actively working to expand" normalisation but declined to give specifics.