China and India, two of Asia’s largest economies, have been suffering from a worsening energy crunch as the global stock and bond markets wobble on worries that rising energy costs will hamper the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Power prices hit record highs in recent weeks, driven by shortages in Asia and Europe, with an energy crisis in China expected to affect the world’s second largest economy and top exporter.

Beijing decided to allow coal-fired power plants to pass on the high costs of generation to some end-users via market-driven electricity prices.

Together with the skyrocketing energy prices, heavy rain and flooding devastated coal mines in north China's Shanxi province while at least 60 coal mines had temporarily closed in the province on the weekend due to the catastrophe.

Energy crisis in India

Meanwhile, India also is facing a deepening power crisis as coal power plants stocks are decreasing to unexpectedly low levels and several states across the country have started to warn over possible power blackouts.

India is the world's second largest coal producer, with the fourth largest reserves, but a steep surge in power demand that has outstripped pre-pandemic levels in Asia's third-largest economy means state-run Coal India's supplies are no longer sufficient.

The coal supplies to thermal power plants are running critically low. According to the country’s central electricity authority, almost 80 percent of power plants, which convert heat from coal to electricity, were in “supercritical” or critical stage meaning the stock could run out in less than five days.

The country’s Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar states have been experiencing electricity cuts, up to 14 hours, in recent times.

Maharashtra state closed 13 thermal power plants while three power plants in Punjab halted the electricity generation.