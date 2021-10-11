More than 150 Houthi rebels have been killed in an operation south of Marib, a major hotspot of Yemen's civil war, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the militants said.

Hundreds of Iran-backed rebels and military have died in a resurgence of fighting for the city, the internationally recognised government's last northern outpost.

Thirty-three air strikes were carried out in the past 24 hours in Abdiya district, leaving 156 rebels dead, the coalition said.

"The targeting process included the destruction of eight military vehicles, and casualties exceeded 156 terrorist elements," a coalition statement said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

The coalition said the operations were carried out "to protect innocent civilians in Abdiya".

Seven-year war