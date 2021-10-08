WORLD
4 MIN READ
Carnage after blast targets Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city
A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution.
Carnage after blast targets Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city
People inspect the inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province northern Afghanistan on October 8, 2021. / AP
October 8, 2021

At least 55 people have been killed and 140 others wounded in a suicide attack that targeted a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz. 

The explosion occurred during the weekly Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque when members of the Shia religious minority typically come in large numbers for worship.

Daesh-K claimed responsibility for the attack, which appeared designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

One witness, Rahmatullah, said 300 to 400 worshippers were inside in the mosque. 

Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Taliban special forces had arrived at the scene and were investigating the incident.

READ MORE: The dynamics of the upcoming battle between the Taliban and Daesh-K

Minority group targeted

Area resident Hussaindad Rezayee said he rushed to the mosque when he heard the explosion, just as prayers started. “I came to look for my relatives, the mosque was full," he said.

Witness Ali Reza said he was praying at the time of the explosion and reported seeing many casualties.

The worshippers targeted were Hazaras, who have long suffered from double discrimination as an ethnic minority and as followers of Shia Islam in a majority Sunni country.

Daesh has been behind a rise in attacks, including against the Taliban, since the departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan at the end of August. 

Daesh and the Taliban, who seized control of the country with the exit of the foreign troops, are strategic rivals. Daesh militants have targeted Taliban positions and attempted to recruit members from their ranks.

Recommended

In the past, the Taliban managed to contain the Daesh threat in tandem with US and Afghan airstrikes. Without these, it remains unclear whether the Taliban can suppress what appears to be a growing Daesh footprint.

READ MORE: Will the Taliban go after Daesh-K in Afghanistan?

Frightened crowd

Graphic images shared on social media, and which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Pictures showed plumes of smoke rising into the air over Kunduz.

Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene.

An employee of an international aid group was among the injured, a source said.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan condemned the attack as “part of a disturbing pattern of violence” targeting religious institutions.

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi told reporters in Geneva the blast was "the symptom that the implosion (of Afghanistan) may also translate into renewed insecurity."

This, he said, means "more people killed, more terrorist attacks, more instability. And that is also something that we should all be worried about".

READ MORE: How will Daesh-K impact US-Taliban relations?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza