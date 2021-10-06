Turkey ratified the Paris climate accord, joining the global fight against climate change weeks before the start of a key summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The agreement was ratified unanimously by 353 members of Parliament present who voted on Wednesday

The approval comes ahead the climate summit, known as Cop26, which begins on October 31 and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.

It also comes on the heels of a series of natural disasters and extreme weather events that have hit the country and have been largely blamed on climate change, including drought, the worst wildfires in its history and deadly floods.

Climate experts have warned that the Mediterranean basin, that includes Turkey, faces the risk of severe drought and desertification.

The Paris Agreement’s stated goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since that time.

Curbing emissions