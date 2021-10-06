TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey boosts fight against climate change by ratifying Paris agreement
Turkish lawmakers unanimously approve the Paris Climate Agreement to join the global fight against climate change.
Turkey boosts fight against climate change by ratifying Paris agreement
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopening of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, on October 1, 2021. / Reuters
October 6, 2021

Turkey ratified the Paris climate accord, joining the global fight against climate change weeks before the start of a key summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The agreement was ratified unanimously by 353 members of Parliament present who voted on Wednesday

The approval comes ahead the climate summit, known as Cop26, which begins on October 31 and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.

It also comes on the heels of a series of natural disasters and extreme weather events that have hit the country and have been largely blamed on climate change, including drought, the worst wildfires in its history and deadly floods. 

Climate experts have warned that the Mediterranean basin, that includes Turkey, faces the risk of severe drought and desertification.

The Paris Agreement’s stated goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since that time.

Curbing emissions

Recommended

Under the agreement, nations are expected to set greenhouse gas emission-reducing actions, depending on their economic status.

Turkey’s intended nationally determined contribution was a reduction of 21 percent by 2030 from a projected emission of 1,175 million tons to 929 million tons. 

In 2012, total CO2 emissions in Turkey were around 440 million tons with the energy sector releasing 70.2 percent of those emissions.

Ankara has said Turkey’s greenhouse gas emissions are lower than European Union and OECD averages and is responsible for 0.7 percent of global emissions. 

It has also said the country has financial and technological constraints in combating climate change, and wants access to funds and technology to reach targets.

Turkey relies on imported fuel and natural gas along with coal-burning and hydroelectric power plants for its energy needs.

However, it has ample opportunities to tap renewable energy resources, environmental groups say.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam