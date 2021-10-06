Sixteen soldiers have been killed and ten wounded in an attack in central Mali, security and health officials officials in the war-torn Sahel state said.

Mali's army had earlier said in a statement on Wednesday five soldiers had been killed and eight wounded. However, a health official working in central Mali said the death toll had risen to 16, with 10 soldiers wounded.

A security source, who requested anonymity, confirmed the toll.

Mali's army said the troops had repelled a "complex IED attack," referring to an improvised explosive device.

A military source who requested anonymity, as well as local officials, said that the attack occurred in the volatile centre of the country.

Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, told Reuters the attack occurred near the village of Bodio.