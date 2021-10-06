Oxford English Dictionary added 26 new Korean words in reference to food, fashion and entertainment in its latest edition amid increasing global popularity of the South Korean culture.

“We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave, and this can be felt not only in film, music, or fashion, but also in our language, as evidenced by some of the words and phrases of Korean origin included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary,” read a blog post by Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

The K-prefix, standing for Korean, is now prominently featured in the dictionary as the world is now listening to K-pop, -- added to the OED in 2016 --, use K-beauty products, and watch K-dramas.

Among the new words appearing in the dictionary is ‘hallyu’, which roughly translates as 'the Korean wave' or ‘the Korean pop culture wave.’ The dictionary said the word is also “frequently as a modifier, as in hallyu craze, hallyu fan, hallyu star.”

For example, maybe the most popular hallyu band is BTS, the world's most known K-pop band, while Netflix’s 2021 production ‘Squid Game’ is now the most recent global hallyu.

The dictionary also featured some food related words. ‘Bulgogi’, “a dish of thin slices of beef or pork” and ‘banchan’, “a small side dish of vegetables, etc, served along with rice” are among the newly added words of Korean origin.

While updating the definition of “kimchi”, one of the most iconic Korean dishes, the dictionary also added a specific type of kimchi, ‘dongchimi’ that is “made with radish and typically also containing napa cabbage”.

“The adoption and development of these Korean words in English also demonstrate how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the traditional centres of English in the United Kingdom and the United States,” the dictionary said.