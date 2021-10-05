Afghanistan's Taliban leaders have met with British officials for the first time since taking power, a move the group hopes will pave the way for the country to refill cash-starved coffers as it teeters on the brink of economic collapse.

The Taliban said meanwhile they arrested 11 members of the rival Daesh group.

British diplomats' meeting with the Taliban in the capital Kabul came a day after the Taliban leaders met with an Iranian delegation — another first since assuming the helm — to discuss trade relations, a key driver of Afghanistan's economy.

The Taliban leaders met with Simon Gass, the British prime minister's high representative for Afghan transition, and Martin Longden, the charge d’affaires of the UK mission to Afghanistan in Doha.

The meeting marked Britain's first diplomatic visit to the country since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15 and took control of Afghanistan following the US exit.

They "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country," the Foreign Office said.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls."

Finding common ground

After the meeting, Longden tweeted that "substantial discussions" were held with the Taliban leadership covering a wide range of topics, including the humanitarian crisis, terrorism and the importance of safe passage for the UK and Afghan nationals, and the rights of women and girls.

He fell short of recognising their government officially, a Taliban wish, and described the meeting as a "test."

"It's early days and unsurprisingly, there are points of difference between us. But such difficult challenges lie ahead for Afghanistan (and beyond)," he tweeted.

"It's right to test if we can engage pragmatically and find common ground — in the interests of both the UK and Afghan peoples."

In a statement, the Taliban said it was committed to good relations with all countries.

"In return, we want the international community to return the cash capital of the Afghan nation to our nation," it said, referring to billions in Afghan assets frozen in US accounts.

Taliban's meeting with Iran officials

The Taliban met on Monday with a delegation from neighbouring Iran to regulate trade between the countries, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

They agreed to increase trading hours at the Islam Qala border crossing from eight hours per day to 24 and to better regulate the collection of tariffs and improve roadworks.

Customs are a key source of the domestic revenue for Afghanistan.