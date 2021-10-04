The Libyan authorities have rounded up and detained more than 5,000 migrants and refugees in sweeping weekend raids, according to the latest tally by the United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

While raiding houses and makeshift shelters in the Gargaresh district in southwest Tripoli, where many migrants and asylum seekers live, children and women were also arrested.

In the crackdown that began on Friday, the UN reported, one migrant was shot dead and at least 15 others were injured, six of them seriously.

The IOM tally, dated October 3 and obtained on Monday by The Associated Press news agency, showed 215 children and over 540 women were taken to various detention centres across Tripoli. Among them, at least 30 were pregnant. A communications shutdown during the raids barred access to information and assistance.

The Libyan authorities have described the raids as a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking. In a statement on Saturday, the UN called on the government to investigate the use of excessive force against the migrants and immediately release the most vulnerable.

"Unarmed migrants were harassed in their homes, beaten and shot," assistant UN Secretary-General and resident coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon, said in a statement.

“Most of those persons arrested are now being arbitrarily detained including in detention facilities operated by the Directorate of Combating Illegal Migration, under the Ministry of Interior,” the statement added.

The IOM document, which said 5,152 migrants had been detained since Friday, says numbers are likely to increase as the crackdown continues in several parts of the area, also known as the Andalus neighbourhood.

According to the report, the migrants and refugees have been taken to detention centers in the capital of Tripoli. At least 4,187 of the detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, were sent to the Mabani detention center, well over its capacity. The Abu Salim center received at least 570 migrants, while at least 390 others were taken to Share al-Zawiya, including the 30 pregnant women and 155 children.

UN fact-finding mission finds evidence of 'crimes against humanity'

For years now, Libya has been a major transit point for migrants and refugees fleeing conflict and poverty across Africa and the Middle East. The North African country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Human rights groups and the UN have repeatedly denounced the abuses in Libya’s detention centres across the country.