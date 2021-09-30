Serbia’s recent aggressive acts, such as its militarisation at the border, are not simply about Kosovo’s reciprocity policy on car number plates. After all, the reciprocity measures are only in place as a direct response to Serbia’s own identical policies on Kosovo.

The Serbian government’s acts of aggression should be understood in the context of a much bigger pattern that has characterised Kosovo-Serbian relations for over a decade, and it is driven by both domestic and international factors.

Internationally, such militaristic responses provide political fodder for Serbia’s revisionist history narrative, in which it portrays itself as the rightfully aggrieved party.

They also make political concessions from the EU more likely, as EU elites consistently prioritise Balkans “stabilisation” over democracy, justice, or human rights promotion.

Serbia can escalate a situation while also receiving praise and concessions for eventually “deescalating it,” as per EU appeals.

It was under the leadership of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that the issue of Kosovo became even more entrenched and vital to Serbia’s domestic agenda.

This agenda included the denial of the atrocities that the Serbian government committed in the 1990s, including denial of the genocide in Srebrenica and Vucic’s more recent explicit denial of the Racak massacre in Kosovo.

In fact, in the last few years, Vucic has publicly embraced the worldview of the country’s late President Slobodan Milosevic and his intentions for Serbian domination, only criticising Milosevic’s failure to achieve these goals.

Serbia’s long campaign against Kosovo

Over the years, Serbia has waged a successful de-recognition campaign against Kosovo and continues to block Kosovo’s membership at the UN, Interpol, and other international organisations.

Therefore, Serbia’s recent threats and militarisation represent another attempt to delegitimise Kosovo’s existence, promote revisionist history in which Serbia is painted as the victim, and ultimately portray Kosovo as the aggressor, with the intention of isolating Kosovo from international support.

In the long run, a decrease in international support for Kosovo’s statehood would embolden Serbia towards more aggression and perhaps a direct military invasion.

Even if this current crisis simmers down, if Serbia can get away with its current military posturing, it knows that it will be able to get away with more next time, hence gradually escalating the regional crisis in the long-run.

Internationally, while the Serbian government is growing in its nationalism and authoritarianism, it is also gaining influence via its connections to Russia and China.

Kosovo’s Western partners, the US and the EU, on the other hand, have remained relatively silent on Serbia’s aggression and have been lukewarm or even hindered Kosovo’s path to sovereignty (e.g. Western-supported coup during Kurti’s first government).

Domestically, Serbia’s recent acts of aggression are in line with Serbia’s general authoritarian tendencies, as seen in Serbia’s public protests, with Serbian police beating nonviolent protesters down in the recent past.

Vucic’s aggression toward Kosovo, therefore, also serves as a distraction for his domestic constituents and for the government’s autocratic behavior.

The aggressive acts against Kosovo allow the Vucic regime to consolidate power and unify the country along ethnic lines and to reactivate nationalist myths of Serbia’s “glory days”, despite Serbia’s ongoing political corruption, opposition movements, and many other domestic issues. We’ve seen this before in the 1990s Balkans.

The rhetoric on the Serbian side seems to justify these military threats via the need to protect ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo, although no violence against such groups have been reported.

They are also interpreting Kurti’s reciprocity measures as a threat to Serbia’s sovereignty, most likely because such reciprocity measures are a way for Kosovo to assert its sovereignty in the north, after years of Kosovo cooperating with international actors and further eroding its domestic powers within this region.