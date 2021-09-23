The World Health Organisation's representative to Afghanistan has called on the international community to resume funding of the war-torn country's health programme which was suspended when the Taliban took over governing the country, as the healthcare system had plunged into crisis.

"In the recent weeks, access to health care has significantly declined for hundreds of thousands of some of the most vulnerable Afghans," Luo Dapeng, WHO's representative to Afghanistan, said at a press conference in Geneva on Thursday.

"The country's already fragile health system is overwhelmed," he said, adding they were coordinating with donors to find alternative funding mechanisms for health facilities.

Dilemma faced by international donors

The deteriorating situation underscored the dilemma faced by many international donors, many of which are reticent to fund the Taliban-led administration, some of whose members are on international sanctions lists, but fear that the country is veering towards a humanitarian crisis.