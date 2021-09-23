BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans complete exit
Chinese Estates, which owned about 6.5 percent of Evergrande's equity capital as of September 10, sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake. The company is preparing to sell its entire holding.
The logo of China Evergrande Group seen on the Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China on September 22, 2021. / Reuters
September 23, 2021

Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, has said that it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely.

"The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

READ MORE:Evergrande makes deal with domestic bondholders to avoid default

Shares of Chinese Estates jumped as much as 15.1 percent in early trading to HK$2.51, notching the biggest daily percentage gain since June 2020.

China Evergrande stock soared as much as 32 percent in the biggest daily percentage rise since listing in November 2009, after its unit said on Wednesday it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.

Chinese Estates, which owned about 6.5 percent of Evergrande's equity capital as of September 10 according to Refinitiv Eikon data, said it has mandated a sale of all or part of the remaining 5.66 percent Evergrande stake either on the market or through block trades.

Recommended

The disposal mandate will be valid for 12 months from the date of a shareholders' meeting on Sept. 23 to approve the sale, it said.

READ MORE:How the Chinese Evergrande crisis affects global markets

Chinese Estates said it had already sold 108.91 million shares, or 0.82 percent, of Evergrande's issued share capital between Aug. 30 and Sept. 21 for HK$246.5 million ($32 million).

The company estimated that if the entire stake is sold, it will realise a loss of about HK$9,486.3 million ($1.22 billion) for the year ending in December 2021.

Proceeds from the disposals will be used for general working capital and for reinvestment when opportunities arise, it added. ($1 = 7.786 Hong Kong dollars)

SOURCE:Reuters
