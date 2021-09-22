Clinging to ropes, some carrying children on their shoulders, Haitian migrants have stranded at the US border cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico in search of food, water or medical treatment.

With US authorities deporting planeloads of Haitians back to their crisis-wracked country from Texas, the migrants' fears that their long and treacherous journey was in vain are mounting.

"We're desperate," said 28-year-old Maximil Marcadieu, who spent nearly two months traveling from Chile where he was living, only to find himself stuck with thousands of others in a dusty camp under a bridge.

"Many people dream of going to the United States and now they're deporting everyone," he said.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that it was "seriously concerned" about the mass US deportations of Haitian migrants, warning that people with genuine asylum claims may be in danger.

The migrants also risk being picked up by the Mexican authorities when they venture into Ciudad Acuna across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

But many take the chance to look for somewhere to rest, something to eat or treatment for their medical ailments.

Tens of thousands of undocumented migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in recent months in southern Mexico, heading north in search of a new life in the United States.

Those who manage to cross Mexico without being detained find only disappointment at the US border.

The Haitians have been mistakenly told that they will be able to stay in the United States as refugees under "temporary protected status" (TPS), US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday.

TPS has been in place for years for Haitians who were stuck in the United States after the massive earthquake of 2010.

After political turmoil sparked by the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the United States extended TPS for Haitians who were in the country on or before July 29.

'Want to live together'