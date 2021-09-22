US and Turkey’s top diplomats have said they would continue to work on Afghanistan after a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We’re so grateful to Turkey for its very strong partnership in Afghanistan and the work that we continue to do together there. Lots to talk about there on Afghanistan going forward, but also many other regional issues, from Syria to the Caucasus,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press briefing with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"And Turkey and the United States stand together as strong partners and NATO Allies and look forward to covering a lot of ground in the time we have today," Blinken added.

Cavusoglu, for his part, thanked Blinken "for the excellent cooperation on Afghanistan, in many areas."

"Of course, we will continue working on Afghanistan together, we will continue our cooperation... And while we continue this cooperation, we will do our best to strengthen our bilateral relations work," he said.

