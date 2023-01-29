WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nuclear deal parties approach Iran through Qatar to revive talks: Tehran
Talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled due to key sticking points.
Nuclear deal parties approach Iran through Qatar to revive talks: Tehran
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian addressed a press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran on January 29, 2023. / Reuters
January 29, 2023

Tehran received messages from other parties through Qatar aimed at resuming the stalled talks on the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's foreign minister has said. 

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a joint press conference in the Iranian capital with his Qatari counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. 

He thanked the Qatari government for its efforts in bringing all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, back to their commitments in order to salvage the deal. 

READ MORE:Iran still open to nuclear talks, urges West to change behaviour

The marathon talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain stalled since August last year due to key disagreements between Iran and the US. 

Recommended

Recent protests in Iran and reports regarding Tehran's supply of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict have exacerbated tensions between the two sides, with US officials publicly saying the nuclear talks are no longer on the agenda. 

The top Qatari diplomat, for his part, said he came to Tehran carrying messages from the US, adding that it provided a "good opportunity" to solve problems that are impeding the revival of the agreement. 

The two officials also discussed bilateral and regional issues, Amirabdollahian said, including "development of commercial and economic cooperation" and removal of obstacles. 

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran has "always welcomed regional dialogue" to ensure "strong and stable" cooperation with all regional countries.

READ MORE:Can Iran nuclear deal be saved amid deadly protests?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo