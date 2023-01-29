WORLD
Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize
The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 students on a daytrip from a local madrassa when it overturned.
Mass drownings are common in Pakistan, when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water. / AP Archive
January 29, 2023

Ten children have died when their boat capsized in northwest Pakistan, a local police official said.

All of the dead so far recovered from Tanda Dam lake, near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, were between seven and 14-years-old, local police official Mir Rauf said on Sunday. 

Rauf added that 11 children had been rescued from the water, with six in critical condition. The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 students on a daytrip from a local madrassa when it overturned.

"A rescue operation is underway," Rauf told AFP. 

Recommended

Mass drownings are common in Pakistan, when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water.

Many in the country do not know how to swim, particularly women who are discouraged from learning owing to conservative social mores. Their all-covering clothes also weigh them down once they become sodden.

In July, 18 women drowned when an overcrowded boat carrying a wedding party across the Indus river in Punjab province capsized.

SOURCE:AFP
