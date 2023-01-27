The ex-Soviet republics of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have said that they finished demarcating their contested border to end sporadic deadly clashes.

Since the demise of the Soviet Union, parts of the 1,400-kilometre border have been disputed, leading to clashes between local communities over access to water or agricultural land.

"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have completed their border demarcation process... putting an end to the border issue," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said Friday.

The agreement -approved by both parliaments last year after three decades of talks- was signed during a visit from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

"This is a historic event that our brotherly people awaited for many years," Mirziyoyev said.

READ MORE:Tashkent meeting calls for ‘effective’ cooperation amid global challenges

Protests over agreement