The black boxes recovered from the January 15 plane crash in Nepal are being sent to Singapore for analysis to identify the cause of the crash that killed all 72 people on board, officials said.

“The Nepal investigating team is leaving on Friday with the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, where the data will be downloaded and analyzed,” said Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Rajendra Kumar K.C.

It was initially suggested the black boxes be taken to France, where the aircraft was manufactured, but Nepalese authorities now plan to send the recorders to Singapore.

A committee formed by the government is still looking into the cause of the Yeti Airlines flight crash.

Rescuers are combing the hillside for the remains of two people still missing since the crash on Jan. 15 at the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

